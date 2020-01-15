You are the owner of this article.
Mount Horeb man, 26, dies in hit-and-run crash, Sheriff's Office says
Dane County Squad car

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 26-year-old Mount Horeb man Wednesday in the town of Blue Mounds.

 Dane County Sheriff's Office

A 26-year-old Mount Horeb man died Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle in the town of Blue Mounds, authorities said. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the hit-and-run crash that occurred on Highway JG just south of Bergum Road. Based on witnesses, the crash is believed to have happened between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Sheriff's Office said the victim was wearing running attire and is believed to have been running south toward Mount Horeb on Highway JG near the shoulder of the road facing oncoming traffic.

Authorities had not released the name of the victim.

Anyone who was in the area and may have information related to the incident is asked to contact the Dane County Communication Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff's Tips Line at 608-284-6900.

