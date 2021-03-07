Mount Horeb man arrested on charges of child sex assault, police say

A 53-year-old man was arrested Thursday by Middleton police on charges of sexually assaulting and showing pornographic images to a 15-year-old.

Middleton detectives arrested 53-year-old Brian R. Henige, of Mount Horeb, on the 7200 block of Maywood Avenue on charges of sexually assaulting and showing pornographic images to the 15-year-old over the course of the past 8 months, police said.

Henige and the victim knew each other, Middleton Police Captain Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement.

Henige was booked into Dane County Jail on multiple charges and the investigation is ongoing Geiszler said.

The Middleton police department is asking that anyone with information contact them at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM.

