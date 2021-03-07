Mount Horeb man arrested for alleged child sexual assault

A 53-year-old man Mount Horeb man was arrested by Middleton police for allegedly sexually assaulting and showing pornographic images to a 15-year-old over the course of the past eight months.

Detectives arrested Brian R. Henige on Thursday.

Henige and the 15-year-old knew each other, Middleton Police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement. Henige was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child, repeated sexual assault of the same child and exposing a child to harmful material.

The investigation is ongoing, and Middleton police ask anyone with information to contact them at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM.

