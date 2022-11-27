Mount Horeb man airlifted after OWI motorcycle wreck in Iowa County, authorities say

A Mount Horeb man was airlifted to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after crashing and getting thrown from a motorcycle in Iowa County on Saturday, authorities said.

Curt Lee, 47, lost control of his 1992 Harley Davidson motorcycle after passing another vehicle on Highway 151 in the village of Ridgeway, Village Marshal Michael Gorham said. Lee's motorcycle then struck the median.

Speed and alcohol contributed to the crash, Gorham said.

Lee faces tentative charges of ninth-offense operating while intoxicated, operating after revocation and failing to install an ignition interlock device, Gorham said.