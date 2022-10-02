 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorist killed, another hospitalized after rollover crash on Highway 12, Madison police say

A 42-year-old motorist died in a rollover crash on Highway 12 Friday evening, Madison police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway AB around 8 p.m., Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement. The driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities had not released the name of the motorist who died.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the crash.

