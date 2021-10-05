Motorist, firefighter taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Sun Prairie

A motorist and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Sun Prairie Monday afternoon, authorities said.
One vehicle crashed into a light post at the intersection of Columbus and Main Streets just before 5:30 p.m., Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said in a statement. Another vehicle had wrecked with its air bags deployed nearby on Bristol and Main Streets.
Though it is uncertain how the crash happened, witnesses saw the first vehicle drive down the sidewalk before crashing into the light post, Garrison said.
The driver of the first vehicle was trapped in the car but was later freed by first responders and taken to UW-Madison hospital. A driver and passenger in the second vehicle were cleared by paramedics, and one firefighter was taken to UW-Madison for exposure to a blood borne pathogen, Garrison said. The firefighter was treated there and released.