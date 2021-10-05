 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorist, firefighter taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Sun Prairie
alert top story

Motorist, firefighter taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie Crash.jpg

Sun Prairie Fire Department

A motorist and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Sun Prairie Monday afternoon, authorities said. 

One vehicle crashed into a light post at the intersection of Columbus and Main Streets just before 5:30 p.m., Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said in a statement. Another vehicle had wrecked with its air bags deployed nearby on Bristol and Main Streets.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Though it is uncertain how the crash happened, witnesses saw the first vehicle drive down the sidewalk before crashing into the light post, Garrison said.

The driver of the first vehicle was trapped in the car but was later freed by first responders and taken to UW-Madison hospital. A driver and passenger in the second vehicle were cleared by paramedics, and one firefighter was taken to UW-Madison for exposure to a blood borne pathogen, Garrison said. The firefighter was treated there and released. 

Sun Prairie utility workers assessed the damaged light post and cleared it for an electrical hazard. They also assessed a nearby business for facade damage and determined it was safe. 

Main Street in Sun Prairie was closed for an hour following the crash. Sun Prairie are currently investigating the incident, Garrison said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics