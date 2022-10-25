Motorcyclists seen going over 140 mph Downtown wanted by Madison police

Madison police continue to look for eight unidentified motorcyclists seen driving over 140 mph Downtown on Friday night.
The motorcyclists were spotted in the area of West Johnson Street and North Basset Street at 8:30 p.m., spokesperson Hunter Lisko said.
The motorcyclists removed their registration plates before entering the Downtown area, Lisko said. No motorcyclist has been arrested yet but police released over a dozen photos seeking to identify them.
If anyone has any information about the motorcyclists below, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or submit an anonymous tip to the Madison Area Crime Stoppers 608-266-6014 or online at
P3tips.com.
