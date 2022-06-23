 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Motorcyclist suffers significant injuries when thrown into vehicle in crash on Far East Side, Madison police say

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A motorcyclist suffered significant injuries when they were thrown into a vehicle in a crash Tuesday on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

The crash happened around noon on Tuesday at East Washington Avenue and MacArthur Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was heading outbound on East Washington and attempting to move around traffic, but was unable to stop in time to avoid crashing, Fryer said.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the back end of a stopped vehicle, then taken to a local hospital with significant injuries, Fryer said.

The driver, who was not identified, was cited for unsafe lane deviation, failure to have control of his vehicle, and operating after revocation, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics