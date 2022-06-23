Motorcyclist suffers significant injuries when thrown into vehicle in crash on Far East Side, Madison police say

A motorcyclist suffered significant injuries when they were thrown into a vehicle in a crash Tuesday on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

The crash happened around noon on Tuesday at East Washington Avenue and MacArthur Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was heading outbound on East Washington and attempting to move around traffic, but was unable to stop in time to avoid crashing, Fryer said.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the back end of a stopped vehicle, then taken to a local hospital with significant injuries, Fryer said.

The driver, who was not identified, was cited for unsafe lane deviation, failure to have control of his vehicle, and operating after revocation, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.

