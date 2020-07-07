Motorcyclist suffers serious head injuries in crash on North Side, Madison police say

A motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries in a crash on the North Side on Friday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Northport Drive and Troy Drive when an SUV driver who was outbound on Northport and was turning left onto Troy told police his view was momentarily blocked by another vehicle and he did not see the motorcyclist, who was inbound on Northport, until it was too late to avoid the collision, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The 24-year-old Madison man who was driving the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, and he was placed in a medically induced coma with a brain bleed, DeSpain said.
No citations were issued and the crash remains under investigation, DeSpain said.
Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Madison police investigating possible hate crime after woman reports being burned by lighter fluid
No probation or additional jail ordered for teen in accidental shooting of friend
Middleton Sport Bowl owners sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Officials make arrests, file charges related to unrest roiling Downtown Madison
UPDATE: 3 injured in 5 shooting incidents in Madison, Sun Prairie, police say
Woman jumps from Beltline bridge into Yahara River following police standoff
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for allegedly looting, damaging State Street businesses
2 women shaken by man pointing gun at 1 woman’s head on Near West Side, Madison police say
2 die in fiery crash fleeing police traffic stop in Sun Prairie, authorities say
Madison man arrested after Madison woman dies after apparently jumping from moving vehicle, authorities say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.