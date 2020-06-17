You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening head injuries in crash with deer in Dodge County, authorities say
alert

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening head injuries in crash with deer in Dodge County, authorities say

Dodge County Sheriff's Office squad, office generic file photo

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

 KEN THOMAS, BEAVER DAM DAILY CITIZEN

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening head injuries in a crash with a deer in Dodge County on Tuesday night, authorities reported.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle vs. deer crash on Highway 73 north of Highway G in the town of Westford about 11:15 p.m., Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that a 41-year-old Beaver Dam man was driving his motorcycle north on Highway 73 when he was unable to avoid a deer in the road. The collision with the deer threw the man, who was not wearing a helmet, from the motorcycle, causing life-threatening head injuries, Schmidt said.

The man was flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, however, a 24-year-old man who was operating a different motorcycle in the group was arrested for operating while intoxicated, Schmidt said.

Neither motorcyclist’s name was released.

