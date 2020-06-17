Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening head injuries in crash with deer in Dodge County, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening head injuries in a crash with a deer in Dodge County on Tuesday night, authorities reported.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle vs. deer crash on Highway 73 north of Highway G in the town of Westford about 11:15 p.m., Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The initial investigation determined that a 41-year-old Beaver Dam man was driving his motorcycle north on Highway 73 when he was unable to avoid a deer in the road. The collision with the deer threw the man, who was not wearing a helmet, from the motorcycle, causing life-threatening head injuries, Schmidt said.

The man was flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, however, a 24-year-old man who was operating a different motorcycle in the group was arrested for operating while intoxicated, Schmidt said.

Neither motorcyclist’s name was released.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.