Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash while weaving through traffic at high speed, Madison police say

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning while weaving in and out of traffic at high speed on the North Side, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Rethke Avenue about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday after the crash between the motorcycle and a sedan, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic when it crashed into the rear passenger door of a sedan that was making a right turn, Fryer said.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.

Investigators are reviewing crash data, Fryer said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.