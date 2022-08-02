Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash while passing illegally in Green County, authorities say

A Blanchardville man was seriously injured when he crashed his motorcycle while passing illegally in Green County on Monday afternoon, authorities reported.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, emergency responders were sent to the W8700 block of Highway 39 in the town of York for a motorcycle crash with injury, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Investigators determined that Chad A. Schneider, 50, was driving a motorcycle east on Highway 39 when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, was unable to negotiate the curve in the road after passing the vehicle and went into the ditch, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Schneider, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle, suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital by MedFlight helicopter, the Sheriff’s Office said.