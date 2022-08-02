 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash while passing illegally in Green County, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A Blanchardville man was seriously injured when he crashed his motorcycle while passing illegally in Green County on Monday afternoon, authorities reported.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, emergency responders were sent to the W8700 block of Highway 39 in the town of York for a motorcycle crash with injury, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Investigators determined that Chad A. Schneider, 50, was driving a motorcycle east on Highway 39 when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, was unable to negotiate the curve in the road after passing the vehicle and went into the ditch, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Schneider, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle, suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital by MedFlight helicopter, the Sheriff’s Office said.

People are also reading…

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics