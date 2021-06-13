 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist left with life-threatening injuries after I-90 crash that backed up traffic for 5 miles
A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after a crash that backed up traffic for more than five miles in the westbound lane of I-90 near Portage Sunday afternoon, authorities said. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash is still under investigation, but it seemed to involved one motorcyclist. The entire westbound lane of I-90 was closed while MedFlight was called.

The motorcyclist was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, State Patrol said. The identify of the motorcyclist is not being released.  

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 11:40 a.m. at mile marker 102.8 and had it cleared by 12:30 p.m.  

Traffic cameras show traffic was lined up bumper to bumper for miles on the highway. 

