Motorcyclist killed in I-39/90 crash identified
Motorcyclist killed in I-39/90 crash identified

State Patrol squad

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on I-39/90 Friday afternoon. 

William Hughes Jr., 75, of Monona, died in the single-vehicle crash, the Medical Examiner's Office said. Hughes died on scene because of the injuries he sustained in the accident, preliminary autopsy results show. 

The crash happened in the town of Blooming Grove near exit 142A around 3:10 p.m., the Medical Examiner's Office said. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to investigate the crash and what caused it. 

