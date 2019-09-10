The motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car Aug. 28 in Fitchburg has been identified as Andrew L. Wanderski, 60, of Stoughton, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.
Wanderski was taken to a hospital after the crash and died there. An autopsy confirmed that his death came from injuries sustained in the crash, Barry Irmen, director of operations for the Medical Examiner's Office, said in a statement.
The driver of the car involved in the crash at Highway MM and McCoy Road was ticketed for failure to yield right of way while making a left turn - causing death. The driver, who has not been identified, has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.