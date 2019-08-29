A motorcyclist was killed and a car driver ticketed for failure to yield in a crash Wednesday at Highway MM and McCoy Road in Fitchburg, police reported.
Officers called to the intersection shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday found the motorcyclist — a 60-year-old Stoughton man — with serious injuries and he was transported to a local hospital, where he died, Fitchburg police said in a statement.
The driver was cited for failure to yield right of way while making a left turn - causing death. The driver has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
No further details, including the names of those involved, were released.
The State Patrol was called to assist with the investigation.