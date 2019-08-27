Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died after crashing into a vehicle Sunday as motorists allowed a crane to walk across Highway 51.
Jason M. Battersby, 44, of Milton was taken to a hospital, where he died of injuries from the crash, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday.
McFarland police Lt. Brian Redman said vehicles traveling north on Highway 51 had slowed or stopped for a crane walking across 51 north of Siggelkow Road about 11:20 a.m. Sunday.
Battersby was unable to stop in time and rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Madison man. The driver of the vehicle and his son, who was a passenger, were uninjured.
The fatal crash remains under investigation by the McFarland Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.