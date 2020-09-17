Motorcyclist hospitalized after fiery crash with SUV Downtown, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a fiery crash with an SUV Downtown on Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. at John Nolen Drive and Williamson Street, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Paramedics arriving on the scene were directed to the motorcycle driver, who was being tended to by bystanders and Madison police in the median of John Nolen Drive, while the motorcycle was on fire about 100 feet away, Schuster said.

Engine Co. 3 put out the fire and the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital. The motorcyclist is expected to recover from his injuries, Schuster said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.