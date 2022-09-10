Motorcyclist faces 4th OWI after giving Middleton officer fake name, authorities say

A Middleton man is facing his fourth OWI after giving a fake name to a Middleton police early Saturday, authorities said.

Police arrested Mayolo Carranza Ortega, 31, of Middleton, after he was seen just before 1 a.m. with a disabled motorcycle in the middle of the road on University Avenue and Hickory Hollow Drive, said Lt. Steve Ziegler.

Ortega slurred his words, gave the officer a fake name and had the smell of alcohol on his breath, Ziegler said.

Ortega said he had two drinks and failed a field sobriety test.

Ortega faces tentative charges for a fourth OWI, obstructing and driving with a revoked license, Ziegler said.