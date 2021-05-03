Motorcyclist faces 2nd offense OWI after sustaining serious injuries in Green County crash, authorities say

A motorcyclist faces a second offense of OWI after sustaining serious injuries in a crash Saturday in Green County, authorities reported.

At about 12:35 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to the W9500 block of Highway MM in the town of Cadiz on a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries, Green County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Allen Peters said in a report.

The investigation determined that Steven A. Steiner, 28, of Browntown, was westbound on his motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and entered the ditch, where it overturned, Peters said.

Steiner, who was not wearing a helmet, was flown by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison, for treatment of the injuries he sustained in the crash, Peters said.

Steiner was cited for second offense OWI (alcohol), Peters said.

