 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist faces 2nd offense OWI after sustaining serious injuries in Green County crash, authorities say
alert

Motorcyclist faces 2nd offense OWI after sustaining serious injuries in Green County crash, authorities say

Green County squad car tighter crop
Green County Sheriff's Office

A motorcyclist faces a second offense of OWI after sustaining serious injuries in a crash Saturday in Green County, authorities reported.

At about 12:35 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to the W9500 block of Highway MM in the town of Cadiz on a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries, Green County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Allen Peters said in a report.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

The investigation determined that Steven A. Steiner, 28, of Browntown, was westbound on his motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and entered the ditch, where it overturned, Peters said.

Steiner, who was not wearing a helmet, was flown by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison, for treatment of the injuries he sustained in the crash, Peters said.

Steiner was cited for second offense OWI (alcohol), Peters said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics