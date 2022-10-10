Motorcyclist dies in crash trying to pass multiple cars and semi on Highway 59, Rock County authorities say

A motorcyclist died when he crashed trying to pass multiple cars and a semi-trailer tractor on Highway 59 on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 12700 block of East Highway 59 in the town of Lima, Sgt. Andrew Reed said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a 30-year-old Janesville man was westbound on his motorcycle on Highway 59 attempting to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor and trailer driven by a 34-year-old Whitewater man. The motorcyclist attempted to avoid an oncoming car and swerved back into the westbound lane and struck the rear driver’s side of the semi, Reed said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Reed said, adding that his identity would be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.