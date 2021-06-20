Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 51, Madison police say

A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Madison Saturday night, police said.
Officers responded to the crash on N. Stoughton Road, or Highway 51, near Pierstorff Street just before 9:40 p.m., Madison Sgt. Gregg Sosoka said.
Sosoka said the man riding the motorcycle either died at the scene or shortly after he was moved into an ambulance. Madison police are not releasing the man's identity, pending notification of his family.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Sosoka said.