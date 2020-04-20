You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist dies in crash off curve in Rock County, authorities say
Motorcyclist dies in crash off curve in Rock County, authorities say

A motorcyclist died in a crash off a curve in Rock County on Sunday afternoon, authorities reported.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Highway 213 just south of Orfordville, Capt. Aaron Burdick said in a statement.

Investigators determined that the motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Janesville man, was southbound on Highway 213 when he left the road on a curve and was ejected from the motorcycle, Burdick said.

The driver was alone on the motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, Burdick said.

The identity of the driver will be released later by the Medical Examiner’s office, and the crash remains under investigation, Burdick said.

