Motorcyclist dies in crash into tree in Jefferson County, authorities say

A motorcyclist died in a crash into a tree in Jefferson County on Friday morning, authorities reported.
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. off Highway E south of Interstate 94 in the town of Concord, Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement.
The preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle was northbound on Highway E at high speed when it left the road and hit the tree, Milbrath said.
The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Milbrath said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, but speed is a contributing factor, Milbrath said.
