 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies in crash in town of Columbus, authorities say
alert top story

Motorcyclist dies in crash in town of Columbus, authorities say

A 50-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash on Highway N near Bristol Road in the town of Columbus Sunday afternoon. 

Officers from the Wausau Police Department recently wrangled a deer that had crashed through the window of a local nursing home. The animal appeared to have some small cuts from the glass, but police were able to release her back into the wild without any further injury. Video provided by the Wausau Police Department.

Emergency medical teams arrived on the scene near the intersection of Highway N and Bristol Road at around 3:15 p.m. to find a motorcycle on its side in a ditch. A bystander performed CPR on the motorcyclist until first responders arrived, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement. 

Life saving measures were performed by emergency medical staff but the operator was determined to be dead at the scene, Brandner said. 

The driver, a 50-year-old Cottage Grove resident, was not wearing a helmet and alcohol may have been a factor, he said. 

According to authorities, the the motorcycle was traveling through the corners on Highway N near the Dane and Columbia County line when the driver left the roadway and entered the ditch.

  

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics