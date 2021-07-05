Motorcyclist dies in crash in town of Columbus, authorities say

A 50-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash on Highway N near Bristol Road in the town of Columbus Sunday afternoon.

Emergency medical teams arrived on the scene near the intersection of Highway N and Bristol Road at around 3:15 p.m. to find a motorcycle on its side in a ditch. A bystander performed CPR on the motorcyclist until first responders arrived, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement.

Life saving measures were performed by emergency medical staff but the operator was determined to be dead at the scene, Brandner said.

The driver, a 50-year-old Cottage Grove resident, was not wearing a helmet and alcohol may have been a factor, he said.

According to authorities, the the motorcycle was traveling through the corners on Highway N near the Dane and Columbia County line when the driver left the roadway and entered the ditch.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.