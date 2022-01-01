 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Christmas Day crash on North Side, authorities say
A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries sustained in a Christmas Day crash on the North Side, authorities reported.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Joseph A. Waite, 23, of Madison, died Thursday at a local hospital.

The crash occurred on Packers Avenue near Schlimgen Avenue near the Dane County Regional Airport just after 12:20 p.m. on Christmas, Madison police Sgt. Blake Hoefs said in a statement.

No further details have been released about the crash.

This death remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

