Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Christmas Day crash on North Side, authorities say

A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries sustained in a Christmas Day crash on the North Side, authorities reported.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Joseph A. Waite, 23, of Madison, died Thursday at a local hospital.
The crash occurred on Packers Avenue near Schlimgen Avenue near the Dane County Regional Airport just after 12:20 p.m. on Christmas, Madison police Sgt. Blake Hoefs said in a statement.
No further details have been released about the crash.
This death remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.