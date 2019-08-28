A motorcyclist died as a result of a crash with a car Wednesday morning near Beaver Dam, police reported.
A northbound motorcycle was making a left turn into a business parking lot and collided with a southbound car shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday on Kellom Road north of Highway B in the town of Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there, police said, adding that there were no passengers on the motorcycle.
The driver and sole occupant of the car was uninjured.
Names of those involved were not release.
The crash remains under investigation.