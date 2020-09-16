 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash on West Side, Madison police say
Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash on West Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A motorcyclist died at a hospital after crashing on the West Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was driving above the speed limit before losing control and crashing in the 100 block of South Whitney Way at about 8:15 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where they died of their injuries, Hartman said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No further details were released.

Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

