Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash on West Side, Madison police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist died at a hospital after crashing on the West Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was driving above the speed limit before losing control and crashing in the 100 block of South Whitney Way at about 8:15 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where they died of their injuries, Hartman said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No further details were released.

Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.