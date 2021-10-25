Motorcyclist dies after losing control during pass, crashing in Lafayette County, authorities say

A motorcyclist died after losing control while passing a UTV and crashing in Lafayette County on Saturday, authorities reported.
At about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center was notified of a motorcycle crash with severe injuries in the 3000 block of Highway O in the town of Shullsburg, Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.
The investigation determined that William R. Harris, 54, of Lancaster, was traveling north on Highway O on a 2003 Harley Davidson when he lost control while passing a UTV that also was northbound. Harris laid the motorcycle down on the road before sliding into the east ditch line, severely damaging the motorcycle, Gill said.
Harris, who was not wearing a helmet, was flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, where he later died from the injuries he sustained in the crash. Gill said.
The crash, which is the fifth fatal crash in Lafayette County in 2021, remains under further investigation, Gill said.
