Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing into vehicle near Stoughton, authorities say

A motorcyclist died after losing control and crashing into a vehicle on Highway 138 near Stoughton on Monday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, emergency responders were sent to an injury crash on Highway 138 near Hogie Road, in the town of Dunkirk, Lt. Chris Larsh said in a statement.
The preliminary investigation determined that a motorcycle was heading south on Highway 138 when the 36-year-old man who was driving it lost control, entered the northbound lane and collided with a Buick Encore driven by a 58-year-old woman, Larsh said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman driving the Encore was taken to Stoughton Hospital with minor injuries, Larsh said.
Names were not released pending the outcome of the investigation and notification of the man’s family by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Larsh said.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for his connection to an August weapons offense after police pulled him over for driving while intoxicated on Madison's West side Friday afternoon, according to Madison Police Spokesperson Nicole Schmitgen.