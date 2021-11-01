Motorcyclist dies after crashing into power pole in Grant County, authorities say

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a power pole Friday night in Grant County, authorities reported.
At about 11:10 p.m. Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway H and Highway Z in the town of Hazel Green, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
Ricky Heileman, 61, of rural Cuba City, was driving his 2012 Harley Davidson south on Highway H when he drifted off the road onto the gravel shoulder on the east side of the road, entered the ditch and traveled about 430 feet before colliding with a power pole, Dreckman said.
Heilman, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque, where he died, Dreckman said.
The crash, which remains under investigation, was the seventh fatal crash in Grant County in 2021, Dreckman said.
