 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into power pole in Grant County, authorities say
alert

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into power pole in Grant County, authorities say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a power pole Friday night in Grant County, authorities reported.

At about 11:10 p.m. Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway H and Highway Z in the town of Hazel Green, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

Ricky Heileman, 61, of rural Cuba City, was driving his 2012 Harley Davidson south on Highway H when he drifted off the road onto the gravel shoulder on the east side of the road, entered the ditch and traveled about 430 feet before colliding with a power pole, Dreckman said.

Heilman, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque, where he died, Dreckman said.

The crash, which remains under investigation, was the seventh fatal crash in Grant County in 2021, Dreckman said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics