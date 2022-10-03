 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist dies after crash at Beltline off-ramp to Park Street, Madison police say

A motorcyclist died after a crash Sunday night at the eastbound Beltline off-ramp to Park Street, Madison police reported.

The motorcyclist hit a guardrail and landed near the edge of the pond at the interchange, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries, Kimberley said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Kimberley said.

