A motorcyclist died after crashing into a vehicle Sunday as motorists allowed a crane to walk across Highway 51, McFarland police said.
The crash occurred at about 11:20 a.m. north of Siggelkow Road.
The 44-year-old motorcycle driver, from Milton, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Lt. Brian Redman said vehicles traveling north on Highway 51 had slowed or stopped for a crane walking across the roadway. The motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Madison man. The driver of the vehicle and his son, who was a passenger, were uninjured.
The State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Team assisted in investigating the crash, which closed the portion of the Highway 51 north for two hours.