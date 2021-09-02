 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist critically injured in wrong-way crash into concrete median in Grant County, authorities say
alert

Motorcyclist critically injured in wrong-way crash into concrete median in Grant County, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A motorcyclist was critically injured early Friday morning in a wrong-way crash into a concrete median in Grant County, authorities reported.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on the Highway 11 overpass above Highway 35/61/151 a short distance from the Mississippi River bridge to Dubuque, Iowa, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Investigators believe that motorcyclist Michael Schadler, 31, of Dubuque, was heading north on 151 on his 2019 Harley Davidson FXBR, took the ramp for 11 and turned left (westbound) on 11. But instead of turning into the westbound lane, Schadler turned into a turning lane for eastbound traffic, putting him on the wrong side of a raised concrete median, Dreckman said.

It is believed that Schadler was accelerating rapidly through the turn and because of his wrong turn, he quickly ran out of road and struck the raised concrete median, slid for several feet and came to rest under his motorcycle, Dreckman said.

Schadler, who was not wearing any safety gear, was unconscious when found, and flown to a hospital by a MedFlight helicopter with life-threatening injuries, Dreckman said.

The crash remains under investigation, Dreckman said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics