A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon in the town of Blue Mounds, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The motorcyclist and the motorcycle passenger were both injured when, while travelling south on Highway 78 between highways S and J, a delivery van turned left in front of the motorcycle and they crashed at about 2 p.m., Lt. Ira Simpson said.
Highway 78 will be closed between highways S and J for several hours while the Sheriff's Office investigates, Simpson said.
The passenger suffered serious injuries, Simpson said.
Both the motorcyclist and passenger were wearing helmets, Simpson said.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Simpson said.