Motorcycle versus car crash leads to vehicle fire on West Side

A car versus motorcycle crash led to a vehicle fire, injuries and the shut down of a busy intersection Saturday afternoon.
The Madison Fire Department responded to the intersection of Odana Road and Midvale Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. where they discovered a person lying on the pavement roughly 15 feet from their motorcycle, which was completely engulfed in flames, fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Madison Fire Department Medic 2 began to administer patient care to the injured person as Engine Company 9 worked to extinguish the flames, Schuster said.
The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The intersection was closed due to the incident, but reopened at around 3:15 p.m.
Photos: Fire guts historic Atwood Avenue building, closing several Madison businesses
A Necedah man and his son are facing felony false imprisonment charges after they allegedly repeatedly locked the man’s wife in a trailer with a padlock on the door, no food or water, and with more than 20 dogs.