Motorcycle stolen from Downtown apartment building garage, Madison police say

A motorcycle was stolen from a Downtown apartment building garage at some point in the days leading up to Wednesday, Madison police reported.

Police sent to the 400 block of West Dayton Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday found the door to the parking garage was broken, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The owner of the motorcycle told police he left town for the weekend and returned home to find it missing, Fryer said.

Officers are reviewing digital evidence and the investigation is ongoing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.