A Brodhead man was seriously injured Sunday night after crashing his motorcycle while riding on a closed Green County highway.
Kyle Olson, 30, was ticketed for operating while intoxicated following the crash that happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway KK near Radio Lane in the town of Sylvester a couple of miles east of Monroe, the Sheriff's Office said.
Olson was riding west on Highway KK, which was closed due to road construction. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed near the shoulder of the highway.
He was taken to Monroe Clinic for treatment. Olson was not wearing a helmet.
Other citations issued were for failure to keep a vehicle under control, operating a motorcycle without a license and operating on a closed highway.