 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Motorcycle driver hospitalized, facing 11th OWI after crash in northwest Wisconsin, authorities say

State Patrol squad car, generic file photo

A motorcycle driver was hospitalized and is facing his 11th OWI after a crash in northwest Wisconsin on Sunday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Thomas S. Barthman, 58, of Osceola, crashed shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday at 3rd Avenue and County Line Road in Polk County, east of Clear Lake, Sgt. Jason Bakken said in a statement.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Barthman was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, Bakken said.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: STD cases surged in the United States in 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics