Mother and son report being hit by pellet gun shots on Far East Side, Madison police say

A mother and son who were out for a walk on the Far East Side on Sunday night reported being hit by pellet gun shots, Madison police said.

The pair said they were walking on East Washington Avenue near Schmedman Avenue about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when someone inside an older blue vehicle stuck a firearm through a back window and began firing at them, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

They said they hit by pellets, but did not feel any pain and they reported no injuries, Fryer said.

Officers were unable to locate any pellets in the area. Video from nearby businesses will be reviewed, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

