Most support police officers in schools, Wisconsin police union survey suggests

Support for stationing police officers in schools was about the same among white and non-white Wisconsin residents surveyed this year by the state's police union, even as there continue to be sharp differences by race in perceptions of police violence.

The 10th annual Wisconsin Professional Police Association survey found that 63% of respondents believed school-based officers — often referred to as school resource officers, or SROs — increase school safety. Researchers found no statistically significant difference in that level of support by race. Five percent believed the positions decrease school safety and 25% said they did neither. The rest were not sure.

WPPA executive director Jim Palmer said this group asked about SROs for the first time this year because they continue to be an contentious issue and because the union wanted to test assertions made by activists about how non-white people feel about SROs.

"Frankly, we were surprised to see that a majority of both whites and minorities appear to believe that school resource officers increase school safety," he said. "That certainly contradicts the representations of those that have advocated for removing school resource officers in communities such as Madison."

The Madison School Board removed SROs from the district's four main high schools in June 2020 in the wake of protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 and after years of anti-SRO lobbying led by local social justice group Freedom Inc.

Those opposed to having police in schools point to disproportionately high arrest and school discipline rates for Black students and say the presence of officers fosters the "school to prison pipeline."

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the district has not surveyed district residents about SROs, but that in the 2019-20 school year, the "district did engage students and staff in discussions to gather their feedback on a proposed pilot program which would have removed an SRO from one of our four high schools." An April 23, 2020, memo from then-interim-superintendent Jane Belmore said the "data gathered from the high schools can be summarized as supportive of keeping SROs in schools," and no principal was interested in in participating in the pilot.

In the one School Board race in April for which two people were on the ballot, the candidate in favor of returning officers to the high schools beat the candidate opposed to it.

Cross-racial agreement on police in schools didn't extend to issues of police violence. Seventy-eight percent of non-white respondents agreed that "police violence against Blacks or African Americans in Wisconsin" is an "extremely" or "moderately serious" problem, while only 51% percent of whites felt the same. Similarly, white respondents were more than twice as likely (50%) as non-white respondents (21%) to see the killings of minorities by police as "isolated incidents."

However, similar percentages of whites and non-whites rated racism in society as a "major" or "somewhat of a problem," although non-white respondents were more likely to say it was a major problem.

Response to such race-related questions wasn't much different from last year's survey, which asked the same questions.

Palmer said the differences between white and non-white respondents "may suggest areas where law enforcement may have re-evaluate its minority outreach efforts or reconsider the ways by which it communicates with communities of color."

The WPPA again this year includes a perceptions-versus-reality section in which it sought to dispel myths about police shootings. Both the 2021 and 2022 surveys asked if the majority of people fatally shot by police last year were armed and whether the majority of people shot by police were Black or members of another minority group, and in both years respondents' answers didn't match reality.

Sixty percent of respondents, including 40% of non-white respondents, believed the majority of people fatally shot last year were armed. In reality, 100% of them were, according to WPPA.

Fifty percent of white respondents and 69% of non-white respondents also believed that the majority of people shot by police last year were non-white. In reality, six of the 27 people shot by police last year were non-white, according to WPPA.

The figures tend to line up with other data on police shootings. Since 2015, 111 people have been shot and killed by police in Wisconsin, according to the Washington Post database of fatal police shootings. Sixty-five were white, 24 were Black and all but five or six of them were armed.

Black people account for about 7% of the population in Wisconsin, according to U.S. Census data. But the rate at which Black people are shot by police roughly corresponds with the rate at which they are arrested for violent crimes. About 45% of those arrested for aggravated assault last year in Wisconsin, for example, were Black, according to state Department of Justice Statistics statistics. Nationally, 209,848 white people and 129,346 Black people were arrested for violent crimes in 2019, according to FBI statistics.

The union's online survey of 1,119 Wisconsin residents was conducted by the St. Norbert College Strategic Research Institute from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21 and was weighted to reflect the state's demographic profile. Its margin of error is plus or minus five percentage points.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.