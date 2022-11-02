More than a dozen shell casings found after gunshots reported on Far West Side, Madison police say

More than a dozen shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the Far West Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

At about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane after multiple callers reported shots fired in that area, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Police found the shell casings, but no property damage and no injuries were reported.

Officers are investigating the events that led to the shots being fired, and are reviewing physical and digital evidence, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.