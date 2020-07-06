More than 30 firearms stolen from town of Deerfield gun store, authorities say

More than 30 firearms were stolen from Smitty’s Guns, 575 London Road in the town of Deerfield, on Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to an alarm at the business at 7:14 a.m. and discovered that burglars had forced entry to the store and stolen more than 30 firearms, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
A red Toyota Corolla believed to be connected to the crime was found abandoned and running in the ditch off Highway 73. The Toyota was determined to have been stolen in Madison overnight, Schaffer said.
A black sedan also captured on video in the area is believed to be involved in the crime as well, Schaffer said.
Deputies have been contacting residents along London Road to find any witnesses and/or collect video from home surveillance systems or video doorbell devices, Schaffer said.
Anyone with information or possible video evidence related to the burglary is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.
