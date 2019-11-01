Two more men were arrested Wednesday night in a Downtown shooting Oct. 17 that started with a marijuana deal that went bad, Madison police reported.
Benjamin L. Nickel, 38, was arrested on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and Jeremiah C. Coby, 39, was arrested on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide–party to a crime, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The Violent Crimes Unit arrested the men while serving a search warrant at a home on Upland Drive, DeSpain said.
Detectives believe Nickel and Coby fired handguns at two other suspects following a marijuana deal that went poorly at a State Street apartment, DeSpain said.
A man showed up at a hospital the afternoon after the shooting with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police reported previously.
Bullets passed over nearby Langdon Street but hit no one else, DeSpain said, adding that two sets of shell casings from two different guns were found and taken into evidence.
Previously, Brandon M. Buckner, 28, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of second-degree reckless endangering safety.
