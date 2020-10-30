More looting charges for Madison man, also charged with damaging squad car destroyed during riot

A Madison man already facing several burglary charges for looting businesses on State Street during the first night of riots that followed a protest of police violence was charged Friday for his role in destroying a Madison police squad car that was hammered, spray-painted and set ablaze Downtown.

A criminal complaint states Anthony M. Torres, 20, was captured on cellphone video taken by others on May 30 spray-painting anti-police slogans on the SUV, which by then had a small fire burning in the back, and hitting the vehicle with a hammer. Torres is not alleged in the complaint to have started any fires in the SUV.

Torres was seen on video jumping onto the SUV holding a hammer in one hand and taking a selfie with the other. Within three minutes, the vehicle was on fire.

The vehicle, which was a total loss, was valued at $66,550.

Torres was charged with felony criminal damage to property. So far, he is the only person charged with damage to the vehicle.