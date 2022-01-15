More inmates, more illness: How an outbreak hit the Dane County Jail's COVID-vulnerable unit

When Gary Nelson was arrested in November on misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges, a previous hospitalization for COVID-19 — combined with high blood pressure — got him sent to the Dane County Jail's "COVID-vulnerable" unit for people whose pre-existing conditions put them at higher risk of serious illness.
Yet the virus found him again, along with other inmates in the unit, when an outbreak struck that part of the Dane County Jail in the days before Christmas. During the bout, Nelson said he was coughing up black phlegm, had abdominal pain, no sense of smell and a runny nose.
“Everyone in that unit was sick,” Nelson said over video chat from the jail’s COVID-positive wing, where he was taken after testing positive. “If you test positive they take you out and put you in a pod like this. But after they test positive, they’ve already usually been on the unit for over a day or a day. I mean, that’s full exposure to everybody.”
Shawn Knox, a diabetic inmate in the COVID-vulnerable unit who has hypertension and asthma, said that when he was infected he didn’t get out of bed for a week and a half and suffered a bad cough and sinus problems. Knox has been in jail since November on a parole violation after he was arrested for theft, forced entry and disorderly conduct.
“I actually was kind of concerned if I was going to make it or not,” Knox said over video chat. “Everyone was tired, coughing everywhere, coughing up phlegm. It was scary.”
Earlier this month, the Wisconsin State Journal interviewed five inmates who had been in the protective unit about their experience with the outbreak. All detailed similar timelines for when the outbreak started and the extent of illness in the unit. All pointed to an increasingly crowded jail and changes to how inmates are tested and isolated upon intake as the likely cause.
But the spread of the virus is by no means limited to that part of the jail. Amid Dane County’s ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fueled by the omicron variant, the jail has seen a record number of positive inmates this month.
To get a snapshot of the true extent of the virus’ spread among the county’s incarcerated, the National Guard tested the jail’s entire population on Monday. Eighty-one inmates tested positive that day, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. Only six inmates declined to be tested, said Capt. Kerry Porter, the jail’s administrator.
The jail’s population is also the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. Measures to limit the number of people behind bars at the start of the pandemic brought the population down below 400 in the spring of 2020, Porter said. As of Tuesday, the jail’s population was 604, an abnormally high number for the wintertime when that figure normally trends down.
A crowded jail mixed with the virus’ swift spread has made it difficult to impose the kind of isolation for new inmates the jail did before omicron, Porter said.
“It has been a little tense,” Porter said. “That 200 or so people makes a significant difference for us.”
For much of the pandemic, new inmates were isolated for 14 days before being released into the general population unless they tested positive in the final days of that isolation. If an inmate on a housing block were to test positive, the rest of the block would be put on quarantine and told to monitor symptoms. But with more inmates and more illness, those kinds of policies are more difficult to enforce, Porter said.
“It just gets us bogged down to where we don’t have any beds for people to go into,” Porter said. “Ideally, we would quarantine that area, and we have been able to do that in the past. But right now we’re really tight for space.”
After a visit from officials with Public Health Madison and Dane County on Jan. 3, recommendations from the health agency led the jail to change its policy to testing all inmates on intake and putting those who test negative directly into the general population.
Inmates in the COVID-vulnerable wing said they noticed the change in intake policy as early as mid-December. Porter said it had not come into effect until this past week.
Jason Natcone, an inmate in the wing, said for much of the pandemic the number of inmates in the unit could be as low as the single digits.
“All of a sudden they just moved a bunch of people in here” in mid-December, Natcone said.
“Within a week of them moving seven inmates in here, three people tested positive and they were moved. A fourth person tested positive, and the next day was moved,” he said. “They’d kick them out and the next day they’d move more people in here. We were all exposed.”
Porter said it was “likely” an outbreak had struck the 24-bed COVID-vulnerable unit but that an increasing population necessitated using all available space.
“We needed to utilize those empty beds, and out of necessity, we moved other residents into that Pod who would not necessarily meet the criteria of Covid-vulnerable,” Porter said. “All residents who were moved into that Pod were tested and received a negative PCR test prior to being moved there.”
'A hard pill to swallow'
One impediment to testing and isolating inmates at the jail is fear of being put in solitary confinement, which has been used as a way to separate those infected from others. All inmates interviewed for this story said fear of solitary dissuaded either themselves or others from reporting symptoms.
“In jail, you don’t want to tell them you’re positive because you feel like you’re going to get punished,” Natcone said.
Porter said staff at the jail do keep a lookout for inmates who are hiding or not reporting their symptoms.
“It probably does feel like you’re being punished,” Porter agreed. “That’s a hard pill to swallow when you haven’t done anything wrong.”
COVID-19 is not the first time solitary confinement at the Dane County Jail has been used for medical purposes. Due to a lack of medical facilities, inmates in the midst of mental health crises have long been put in solitary.
Reduction or outright elimination of solitary confinement in Dane County has been a longtime goal of proponents of consolidating the county's three lockups at the Public Safety Building, which is back on the county’s agenda amid the record high case count.
Competing proposals for the project are currently under consideration. One would authorize an additional $24 million in borrowing so the county can fulfill its original vision for a seven-story jail addition with 922 beds. Before the pandemic, that version cost an estimated $148 million, but rising construction costs have pushed that figure to $172 million.
A second, cost-cutting proposal would eliminate a seventh floor from the building, resulting in 794 beds at an estimated cost of $155 million. That proposal would also redesign a medical area planned for the fourth floor.
In recent county meetings, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has said the chance that COVID-19 will not go away anytime soon only reinforces the need for the pricier option because it has more space.
“We want to make sure that we have the appropriate amount of space not just to house but to rehabilitate, but also to be able to be flexible in regards to our COVID-19 rules,” Barrett told county officials at a meeting earlier this month.
“I believe 922 (beds) is a fair compromise, and I believe it will allow us to have some flexibility when we see these new variants that are going to increase our numbers,” Barrett said.
Eric Howland, a member and former president of MOSES Madison, a criminal justice reform group, said the jail’s dorm room-style living quarters make the idea of social distancing nearly impossible and that traditional, two-bed cells in a new jail could make the virus more manageable.
“It’s a whole bunch of people in one room,” Howland said of the dorm-style housing blocks. “You’re sort of condemning people to be in that whole group and to have the same outcome.”
More inmates, more illness
While the inmates interviewed for this story are behind bars for offenses ranging from misdemeanors to serious felonies, Natcone argued that being incarcerated shouldn’t preclude them from being protected against COVID-19.
Natcone, who is awaiting sentencing for first-degree reckless homicide related to a 2019 high-speed crash in Madison, said he’s frustrated that the jail's policy has put people at risk.
“Just because we’re here doesn’t mean we should be kicked to the side,” Natcone said. “We should all look at each other, extend helping hands and say, 'Listen, you’re a human being and you need help. We should protect you.'”
To curb the spread of COVID-19 in the jail, inmates said they’d like to see a return to isolation periods for new inmates and a reduction of the population.
“There’s no way to social distance in here,” said Nelson, who is set to be out later this month on work release. “You have communal toilets, communal bathrooms, communal water fountains. It’s impossible. The only way to do it is to reduce (the population), and they’re not even trying.”
Speaking from the COVID-vulnerable unit, Chris Healey also said he’s seen no effort to reduce the jail’s population.
“There’s a lot of people here that don’t belong,” said Healey, who faces felony battery and disorderly conduct charges. “In the midst of COVID even a year ago, the people that they knew didn’t belong here they’d prioritize (for release)... . Now almost everybody is full and they’re doing nothing to reduce the population.”