More inmates, more illness: How an outbreak hit the Dane County Jail's COVID-vulnerable unit

“I actually was kind of concerned if I was going to make it or not,” Knox said over video chat. “Everyone was tired, coughing everywhere, coughing up phlegm. It was scary.”

Earlier this month, the Wisconsin State Journal interviewed five inmates who had been in the protective unit about their experience with the outbreak. All detailed similar timelines for when the outbreak started and the extent of illness in the unit. All pointed to an increasingly crowded jail and changes to how inmates are tested and isolated upon intake as the likely cause.

But the spread of the virus is by no means limited to that part of the jail. Amid Dane County’s ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fueled by the omicron variant, the jail has seen a record number of positive inmates this month.

To get a snapshot of the true extent of the virus’ spread among the county’s incarcerated, the National Guard tested the jail’s entire population on Monday. Eighty-one inmates tested positive that day, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. Only six inmates declined to be tested, said Capt. Kerry Porter, the jail’s administrator.