More federal charges for ex-East High teacher accused of recording students with hidden cameras

A former East High School business and marketing teacher was charged Wednesday with seven more counts of attempting to create child pornography by using hidden cameras and one new charge of transporting seven minors to Minnesota with the intention of creating child pornography with hidden cameras.
The additional charges against David M. Kruchten, 38, of Cottage Grove, issued by a federal grand jury in a superseding indictment, involve alleged acts on different dates than those in the original indictment, issued on Jan. 29. The original indictment alleged that Kruchten attempted to create child pornography on Oct. 27, 2019, and on Jan. 20, 2019, all in Wisconsin.
The new indictment contains those alleged acts as well as seven more on Oct. 29, 2019, again all in Wisconsin. The charge of transporting minors is for allegedly taking minors to Minnesota on Dec. 6, 2019, with the intent to create child pornography.
Kruchten, who remains in the Dane County Jail, had been on paid leave from his job until he resigned in late February.
A federal court document indicates Kruchten accompanied students on overnight trips to Wisconsin Dells and Lake Geneva before a trip to Minneapolis where, according to court records in Minnesota, East High students discovered hidden cameras in their hotel rooms.
Minneapolis police launched an investigation in December after members of East High’s DECA business club found the hidden cameras. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation also sought information on past DECA trips taken by the East High club.
Kruchten is also charged in Minnesota with three counts of interfering with privacy. Charges in Hennepin County District Court allege Kruchten hid cameras in two air freshener cans and a smoke detector in three bathrooms at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.
In that case, victims are girls between the ages of 15 and 17.
A document in federal court states that similar-looking air freshener cans are seen in photos taken by students during the overnight trips to Wisconsin Dells and Lake Geneva.
“In the same photos, digital clocks, thermostats, and tissue boxes also suspected to be camera devices are visible,” prosecutors Elizabeth Altman and Laura Przybylinski Finn wrote in a document filed Wednesday. The document doesn’t indicate the specific dates of the trips to the Dells or Lake Geneva.
Kruchten had been scheduled to stand trial in Madison on Sept. 21 on the original set of federal charges, but the case was struck from the calendar this month to accommodate an older, unrelated case. Prosecutors also indicated then that they intended to seek new charges from the grand jury.
Kruchten’s attorney, federal defender Joseph Bugni, filed a motion in July seeking to dismiss five of the original seven counts against Kruchten as being improperly charged because they all relate to the same events on Oct. 27, 2019.
According to Bugni’s motion, no images were captured by the hidden cameras Kruchten is alleged to have placed in a hotel suite, so he was charged with one count of attempting to create child pornography for each minor who was in the room.
Bugni wrote that prosecutors’ interpretation of the federal law doesn’t allow the case to be charged this way. Prosecutors responded that the case is properly charged.
Each of the 15 charges in the new indictment carries up to 30 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 15 years.
