More federal charges for ex-East High teacher accused of recording students with hidden cameras

Minneapolis police launched an investigation in December after members of East High’s DECA business club found the hidden cameras. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation also sought information on past DECA trips taken by the East High club.

Kruchten is also charged in Minnesota with three counts of interfering with privacy. Charges in Hennepin County District Court allege Kruchten hid cameras in two air freshener cans and a smoke detector in three bathrooms at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

In that case, victims are girls between the ages of 15 and 17.

A document in federal court states that similar-looking air freshener cans are seen in photos taken by students during the overnight trips to Wisconsin Dells and Lake Geneva.

“In the same photos, digital clocks, thermostats, and tissue boxes also suspected to be camera devices are visible,” prosecutors Elizabeth Altman and Laura Przybylinski Finn wrote in a document filed Wednesday. The document doesn’t indicate the specific dates of the trips to the Dells or Lake Geneva.