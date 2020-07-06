More charges filed against man accused of extorting, threatening Madison businesses

James allegedly came into the bar the next morning and spoke to the woman’s husband, who tried to “smooth things over.” Johnson, James and Shanley came in later that morning complaining about how the man’s wife had treated Johnson and James the day before and asking for free food and beer to make up for it. Johnson had a megaphone and James had a bat with the words “Black lives matter” printed on it, according to the complaint.

“You don’t want 600 people to come in and destroy your business and burn it down,” Johnson allegedly told the man. “The cops are on our side. You notice that when you call them, nothing happens to us.”

The man gave all three free food and beer, he told police.

In an incident June 22 at The Coopers Tavern, Johnson allegedly came into the bar during the afternoon with another man, again with the boom box playing. When the owner asked them to turn the music down and told him he supported the Black Lives Matter movement, Johnson allegedly asked the man, “What have you done locally?” and said something similar to “Give me money or we’ll break windows” and “Venmo me money.”

The man told police that he took a photo of a Venmo bar code on Johnson’s phone to appear he was complying.