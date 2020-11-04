Monticello man gets 42 months in federal prison for possessing ammunition as a felon

A Monticello man has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, reported.
Justin Wenger, 38, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday by federal Judge James Peterson, who also gave Wenger two years of supervised release.
In 2014, Wenger was convicted of burglary and theft of firearms when he and two others stole a significant amount of money and several firearms during a 2012 burglary. He was sentenced to five years in prison, supervised release and probation.
Peterson ordered the sentence to run consecutive to a two-year prison term that Wenger was serving based on revocation of his state supervision for his 2014 conviction.
On Jan. 16, Wenger stole a box of .223 ammunition from a store in Monroe that was for an AR15 rifle that he had just purchased for his son. While probing that theft, investigators searched Wenger’s residence and discovered not only the .223 ammunition and AR15, but seven firearms under Wenger’s bed and about 50 firearms in a safe, Blader said.
Wenger said that the AR15 rifle belonged to his son, and the rest of the firearms belonged to his brother and father, who were storing them at his house, Blader said.
Peterson at sentencing said that Wenger had simply disregarded his prohibition on possessing firearms and ammunition, and posed a danger to society due to his poor decision making, Blader said.
Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 deaths among prison inmates tops recent notable crime-related news
Wisconsin DOC releases data on COVID-19-related inmate deaths for first time; 5 are dead
McFarland woman, 3 Madison men indicted on drug charges by federal grand jury
Madison woman arrested for pointing gun, wanting to shoot man who damaged her car
Man charged with damaging statues also charged with breaking City-County Building windows
2 more Wisconsin prisons have COVID-19 outbreaks totaling more than 500 active cases
Man arrested for attempted homicide for attack on 71-year-old homeless man Downtown
2 teens arrested in July 6 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on West Side, Madison police say
Ahead of homecoming and Halloween, Cottage Grove police confiscate mountain of toilet paper
Janesville man indicted on charges for 7 armed robberies in Rock, Dane counties
Woman arrested after stabbing ex-husband in town of Harmony home they share
Madison man pleads not guilty to homicide in stabbing death of his daughter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.