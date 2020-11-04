Monticello man gets 42 months in federal prison for possessing ammunition as a felon

A Monticello man has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, reported.

Justin Wenger, 38, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday by federal Judge James Peterson, who also gave Wenger two years of supervised release.

In 2014, Wenger was convicted of burglary and theft of firearms when he and two others stole a significant amount of money and several firearms during a 2012 burglary. He was sentenced to five years in prison, supervised release and probation.

Peterson ordered the sentence to run consecutive to a two-year prison term that Wenger was serving based on revocation of his state supervision for his 2014 conviction.

On Jan. 16, Wenger stole a box of .223 ammunition from a store in Monroe that was for an AR15 rifle that he had just purchased for his son. While probing that theft, investigators searched Wenger’s residence and discovered not only the .223 ammunition and AR15, but seven firearms under Wenger’s bed and about 50 firearms in a safe, Blader said.

Wenger said that the AR15 rifle belonged to his son, and the rest of the firearms belonged to his brother and father, who were storing them at his house, Blader said.