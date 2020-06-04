You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monticello man arrested in string of burglaries
0 comments
top story

Monticello man arrested in string of burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison woman arrested for drunken driving after East Side crash that severely injured passenger, police say (copy)

Authorities have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a string of burglaries in Rock and Green counties, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Troy J. Gordee, of Monticello, was arrested on two counts of felony burglary, three misdemeanor counts of theft and two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property. He was charged on May 28 in Green County.

The sheriff's office said the investigation spanned multiple jurisdictions and involved three law enforcement agencies.

Gordee is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on July 14.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics