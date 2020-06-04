Monticello man arrested in string of burglaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Authorities have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a string of burglaries in Rock and Green counties, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Troy J. Gordee, of Monticello, was arrested on two counts of felony burglary, three misdemeanor counts of theft and two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property. He was charged on May 28 in Green County.

The sheriff's office said the investigation spanned multiple jurisdictions and involved three law enforcement agencies.

Gordee is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on July 14.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.